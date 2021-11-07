Dangerous phishing attempt against Unicredit clients: how to identify it

Be careful if you are a Unicredit customer. In the past few days, several users reported a phishing scam attempt. Watch this message.

Another phishing alarm to disturb web users. This time around, it will only be Unicredit that will eventually be in the crosshairs of web criminals. The bank, or rather its clients, will be in the center of a targeted attack, via deceptive message, are sent with the intention of emptying other people’s accounts by actually handing over access keys. A scam is increasingly being used to gain access to various home banking services, but in this case it looks more dangerous than usual. Certainly not good news.

The same users reported the problem, surprisingly considering anti-fraud measures arranged by banks, including Unicredit. Someone, in spite of everything, keeps trying. in the last days, Reports will come in series, complains about the arrival of a categorically mysterious new message which, as always, will be threatened with account ban with Unicredit. nothing new? maybe yes.

Unicredit in the crosshairs of cybercriminals: How to stand up for yourself

The message will show the usual destabilizing elements: a warning about the alleged blocking of your existing account, a malicious link that can be clicked to start unblocking operations (of course by providing your credentials, until they are stolen) and the usual tepid tone of bland and menacing that accompanies such attempts . Phrases from the seriesThis will prevent you from being able to make the payments online with your credit card”, or “we have deactivated all online operations”, both on the card and from the web account. Nothing more wrong of course. The problem is that, this time, everything will be decorated with more details, which may At first glance, the message leads to a fatal error.

In most cases, the link of relevance can be recognized almost instantly, because it consists of certain words or may indicate something wrong. However, in this case the scammers would have set up their phishing with a reference (also in this case wrong) To the bank’s service area, hide the link behind the sentence: “Access to the Unicredit services area”. So be careful, if you get such a message, tap gently. It is undoubtedly a scam, among other things revealed by the subsequent order: ie the linked phone confirmation and the membership code for the Unicredit account. With a lot of final thanks. Use the phone, yes, but to notify the real bank what just happened.