October 4, 2021

US Grand Prix - Miller: "Too bad, we could have had a really good race"

Mirabelle Hunt October 4, 2021 2 min read

Jack Miller from 10th starting position was able to reclaim some positions by finishing his race in seventh place after a last call with Joan Mir. United States GP Miller

Photo: Twitter

Fourth grader Jack Miller, 10th, got off to a good start, taking the top spots from the first corner. He was able to reclaim fourth place and was fighting with Jorge Martin for a place on the podium. About halfway through the race, the Australian Ducati rider was unable to maintain the same pace and slowly started losing positions. On the last lap, when he was six, he made contact with Joan Mir who put him under the checkered flag in eighth. But then the penalty kick came for the Suzuki rider who fell one place for his irresponsible driving and that way Miller finished seventh. United States GP Miller

Jack Miller’s words United States GP Miller

“After a good start I was able to get back into the fight on the podium, but unfortunately in the middle of the race, when I was able to get back to fourth, I started to suffer from low tire performance. I tried to take a different approach to try not to wear the front too much, but obviously That my pace was affected. I saw that Pecco was behind me, and since I was in trouble I let him pass. I finished sixth, but on the last lap Mir hit me and made me lose two more places. In the end I finished seventh. Too bad, because it was possible To have a really good race. Congratulations to Pico on the podium: I am also happy for Ducati and for the team that takes first place in the championship.”

