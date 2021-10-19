October 19, 2021

US, Facebook negotiate and pay $ 14 million fine: "discrimination at work"

Noah French October 19, 2021 1 min read

New York – Facebook is in talks with US officials, accusing it of illegally allocating jobs to migrant workers. The petition provides for $ 14.3 million, of which $ 4.75 million will be provided by the government and up to $ 9.5 million to victims of discrimination. The government argued that Facebook had deliberately created a hiring system in which skilled U.S. workers were denied a fair opportunity to learn about and apply for jobs assigned to temporary visa holders.

At the center of the controversy are H-1B visas, which are widely used by software programmers and other employees of major US technology companies.

This is the largest sentence recovered by the Civil Rights Division in its 35-year history of enforcing anti-discrimination laws under immigration and national law. “Facebook is not above the law, it must be bound by laws that prohibit practices. Employment,” says the Civil Rights Division of the Judiciary.

