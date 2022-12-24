US Defense orders 26 Leonardo helicopters for $110 million

The US Department of Defense As part of a plan to develop a new advanced training system for the US Navy, he announced that he was in charge. Augusta Westland Philadelphia Corp., The option for is used Production and delivery of the fourth batch of 26 TH-73A helicopters, per value $110.5 millionThe.

The helicopters will be built in Philadelphia and are scheduled to end operations in December 2024. By Leonardo in January 2020 AugustWestland Philadelphia Corp., was awarded the first contract worth 176 million dollars For manufacture and supply of 32 helicopters TH-73A, With a starter pack replacement parts, Specialized support and equipment, as well as training services for pilots and maintenance technicians.

In As of November 2020, options for an additional 36 helicopters have been exercised Worth $171 million. TO December 2021 Purchase of 36 more units was confirmed $159.4 million. The helicopters are built at Leonardo’s Philadelphia facility and are used to train the next generation of US Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard pilots. In September 2022, the first twelve students began training on the TH-73A, designated “Thrasher” by the US Navy. In November 2022, the first of these students completed their first solo flights.



