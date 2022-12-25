Ukraine, Viking Rite of the Azov Brigade













Ritual of the Azov Battalion to remember those who fell in battle: It takes the choreography of the Nordic celebrations of the winter solstice and is more similar to the “Rebirth of the Sun” festival introduced by Nazi Germany in place of Christmas. As in the pagan tradition, the soldiers of the brigade fighting for Ukraine, in many cases the far right foreign volunteers, formed a circle with torches and flags in front of the big fire. The only recent addition are flare trails, flares shot into the sky. The video was published by Ukrainian channels supporting the resistance to the Russian invasion.