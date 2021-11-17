US announces diplomatic boycott at Beijing Winter Olympics, ‘Post’ scoop

The White House The President will announce that soon Joe Biden Will not go Winter Olympics Happens a Beijing In three months, it will not send any representative of the US administration.

After the virtual summit in between China e United States, Washington Post reveals that Biden administration is leaning towards diplomatic boycott of the Chinese Olympics, Demonstration against the human rights violations of the Chinese government Without punishing American athletes, however.

According to sources quoted by the Post, The The decision has not yet been finalized, But a formal recommendation has been sent to Fiden, and the president is expected to approve it by the end of this month.

According to White House reports, a sign is coming in this direction Long conversation between Biden and Xi Jinping Last night Nothing is mentioned about the Olympics. In recent days, several sources have suggested that the Chinese president would like to talk about the Olympics and take advantage of the opportunity to personally invite Pita to the inauguration ceremony.

According to sources quoted by the Post, Management will inform partners His decision to accept the diplomatic boycott, This leaves them to decide whether or not to follow through di Washington.

Emphasizing that it has not received official feedback from the White House and the State Department, the Post then explains about the diplomatic boycott, which, if finally accepted, could occur in different ways and intensities.

And remember The move was recommended by Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi last spring. “What moral authority does the world have to talk about human rights if we honor the genocidal Chinese state?” The Democratic leader insisted “Diplomatic boycott, silence is unacceptable, China is complicit in abuses”.

Parole That they were Sealed Come on “Lying and misinformation” By the speaker of Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Even at the forefront of the Republican Party are supporters of the diplomatic boycott with the senator Mitt Romney Who told There will be complete neglect “Counter production”, Remember what Jimmy Carter created the Moscow Games in 1980 Finished playing the Russian propaganda game.

Ricardo Annibali