Black Friday 2021 There is already talk of a strike on deliveries: What risks could we run into?

Employees of companies dependent on Amazon, part of the Assoespressi network, have announced that they will join the strike during Black Friday.

Black clouds loom over one of the largest and most in-depth e-commerce platforms in the world. shake his wrists Amazon, and its clients, taken care of by members of the Assoespressi Association. This is an important partner in the Italian sector because it represents the distribution and logistics companies in this sector.

In fact, employees announced a strike that specifically called for November 26, the long-awaited Black Friday. The controversy will relate to the very narrow cadences associated with activities, stressful shifts and the volumes of weekly hours that workers endure.

Read also: Euronics is relaunching the ‘Everyday Black Friday’ flyer with Episode 2, until November 29

The option to stop trading may affect many sectors, from individual clients to businesses.

The November 26 strike and the crisis of the regime

So the drivers decided to hold their arms. Thus, the intention will be to freeze the entire distribution sector associated with online purchases which will face a general rupture for one day.

To explain the deep causes that led to this impasse, were the words of FILT CGIL’s National Secretary, Michele de Rosa. In an official press release issued by his social media accounts, he told us that after the interrogation that took place in Bologna during the National Consolidated Assembly of Executives and Delegates from the merchandise delivery sector appointed by Amazon, It was decided to break the vicious circle in which the workers are engaged.

Read also: Hacker attack on Mediaworld in Milan on the eve of Black Friday: What we know

Then the proposals on the table will include the need to provide greater stability to contracts in order to protect the worker. But not only that, what is required is to reduce liability for damage to products, as well as increase salary and a possible production premium. But these are just some of the issues. The great voice of dissent is undoubtedly the amount of hours a courier spends on average. We’re talking about 44 hours a week, and we’re always going at a very fast pace.

So it is expected that there will be a fiery Black Friday Which promises inconvenience and interruption in the provision of service.