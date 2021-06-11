Upgrade PS5 for free from PS4 and support per Xbox Smart Delivery – Multiplayer.it

elden ring It is a cross-gene game and as such will be released on both previous generation and next generation consoles, but Bandai Namco nonetheless offered free cross-generational transmission while remaining within the same family:PS5 upgrade will be free Starting with PS4, as in Xbox Series X | S from Xbox One Smart Connect.

Although this excellent habit is registered in most cases, the question was not clear because in some games with wide appeal it happens that publishers tend to find some gabula that is able to make users spend something that is passed on from one generation to the next. But they want to keep playing the same title.



Luckily, Bandai Namco Stick to the most positive habits, and therefore will suggest a free upgrade from PS4 to the PS5 version, while for Microsoft consoles, it will support the Smart Delivery system, which allows you to automatically get the selected version of the device owned with a single purchase, allowing you to get the version for free Xbox Series X | s While you already own this Xbox One.

It’s definitely excellent news, adding to what came out of Summer Game Fest at E3 2021 in the past few hours, or the new gameplay video with the Elden Ring release date, which really wrapped up the event in the best way possible.

Thus, the new and anticipated RPG from the program has been launched Jan 21 2022 On PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S. In the meantime, we also saw new and amazing pictures of her and also analyzed the trailer to find all the possible information.