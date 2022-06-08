New gameplay videos for Sega – Nerd4.life

During today’s Sonic Central, Sega debuted again vocal boundaries with short gameplay video Which was followed by a full-body video provided by IGN.com with first impressions and unreleased game sequences for the new adventure of the blue hedgehog. You can watch both videos by players inside the news.

IGN states, “There is still a lot of work to be done, but at least it looks like Sonic Frontiers is on the right track when it comes to adapting Sonic’s unique gameplay to an open world.”

The video shows that the tested part of the game is transmitted to player A sense of mystery While exploring the island, emphasizing simple piano music. This is also confirmed by Takeshi Iizuka, Chief Creative Officer of Team Sonic, who says:

“Previous Sonic games have different tones depending on their story and themes. This time, we have these mysterious islands as the main setting for the game. That’s why our artists worked so hard to create a mysterious mood.”

The video then discusses Sonic Frontiers’ approach to the game’s open world, as well as challenges, environmental puzzles, and new abilities of the blue hedgehog.

We remind you that Sonic Frontiers will be available on PS5, Xbox Series X | S, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC by the end of 2022. Recently, a gameplay video was presented revealing the details of the game’s combat system.