Update Whatsapp now with this amazing new feature: All new features will be available soon

The latest update of Whatsapp offers amazing functionality and a variety of amazing new features.

Finally, a big change that will allow you to take advantage of the most used messaging application of all time in a really important way, to benefit from better security systems but also ease of use with important simplifications and a general redesign that also gives a renewed look to the entire application.

WhatsApp is changing, this is not the first time however With this innovation there will be significant impacts Only for the common use of all users. The security issues have been solved, chats are now a real mess, many useful ideas have been given for very accurate and therefore fast use of the application, and there are some important new features that can make some users happy.

WhatsApp update: The new feature is amazing

WhatsApp has announced that its beta version is in betaso it was tested by some users in the testing phase, It becomes official This means that it was basically introduced and spread on all smartphones. Obviously, for this to be possible, it is necessary to activate the update.

Users have two possible options, which is the automatic option that allows Whatsapp to download news every time without having to do it manually. This option is practical because it is the fastest. On the other hand, even those small updates that cover bugs or minor changes are permanently downloaded to the smartphone and this involves constant battery and data usage. Alternatively, this can be done manually by simply entering the online store, searching for WhatsApp and then clicking on the button at the bottom right that allows the update.

Historical change concerns chats Specifically the group. Surely, one of the common problems that everyone faces is the inability to keep track of shared items due to the heavy exchange of data traffic. There is certainly the option of active search and obviously it is always possible to exploit secondary methods such as keyword or media shared link, the problem is that this search was never 100% fruitful. So, after a series of errors, the news reached the users.

Latest news also related A very serious problem that many users faced and has finally been solved. In fact, with this new option it will be possible to avoid interruptions while exploring channels from the Whatsapp Direct tab. In the latest updates, this move has created quite a few issues, which is a real but widespread bug, especially regarding user access to different channels. This issue has also been solved and hence the app seems much faster and fully compatible with every system.