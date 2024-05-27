“rude”. Verstappen as Angelina Mango

Beyond victory Charles Leclerc And based on Ferrari I Monaco Grand Prix I have offered very few insights. A minimum of 78 laps in the “convoy” as defined by McLaren Team Principal Andrea Stella. The only twist was the puncture Sainz And the explosion Perez With the Haas On lap 1. For the rest, it was the radio teams that made some claims, a Monte Carlo More than anywhere else a source of inspiration and interest.

F1, Leclerc: joy and tears over the win, the radio team spreads quickly

Charles Leclerc wins in Monaco The Monaco driver was delighted. The final lap was filled with excitement by everyone present in Monaco but they were generally glued in front of the TV, in Maranello as in the rest of Italy and in the world of belief in Ferrari.

Since yesterday afternoon, there have been screams mixed with emotion and tears Leclerc Once he crossed the finish line, he received his sixth Formula 1 win which had been missing for nearly two years, and his first ever on his home streets. Here’s what Leclerc told race engineer Byron Posey over the radio:

Boosie: “We won it! Finally!”

“We won it! Finally!” Leclerc: “Hee! Siiiiiii! Hee! Hee! Hee!”

“Hee! Siiiiiii! Hee! Hee! Hee!” Boosie: “I’m proud of you!”

“I’m proud of you!” Leclerc: “Finally. Mama. I think this is the first time I’ve…”

Boosie: "You cry?"
Leclerc: "I don't know. Maybe yeah, okay. Mom, we did it. Finally."

“You cry?” Leclerc: “I don’t know. Maybe yeah, okay. Mom, we did it. Finally.”

Boosie: "You're 31 points behind Max now."
[…]
Leclerc: "I need to calm down a little."

“You’re 31 points behind Max now.” […]

Leclerc: “I need to calm down a little.”

Boosie: "We'll think about it later with some champagne."
Leclerc: "Tonight is going to be a great night."

“We’ll think about it later with some champagne.” Leclerc: “Tonight is going to be a great night.”

Boosie: "I don't think anyone will come home."
Leclerc: "It suits you. You'd better stay."

“I don’t think anyone will come home.” Leclerc: “It suits you. You’d better stay.”

Leclerc and the radio interview with Boosie: “You are shameless”

Overwhelming joy Leclerc Once he won the Monaco Grand Prix, it was overshadowed by what happened during the last part of the race which always saw the Ferrari driver being the protagonist in a truly exhilarating radio team with his track engineer, Pozzi who also became one of Imola demonstrating a great feeling with Charles.

Leclerc mocks Posey Confirming that he has some margin and implicitly asking if the wall wants to know but the engineer rejects the suggestion wanting to preserve Ferrari in the final part of the race by avoiding imposing the pace and taking risks. Leclerc’s response is epic.

Leclerc: “Do you want to know the margin?”

Boosie: "No, Charles, we don't care. We know that."
Leclerc: "You said no, didn't you?"

“No, Charles, we don’t care. We know that.” Leclerc: “You said no, didn’t you?”

Boosie: "No. We're not interested."
Leclerc: "That's rude."

“No. We’re not interested.” Leclerc: “That’s rude.”

“That’s rude.” Boosie: “Excuse me”.

F1, hypnotic Monaco, Verstappen like Angelina Mango: boredom!

Sunday was a difficult day for the world champion who had to settle for sixth place and not only fell behind Ferrari H McLaren But also behind Russell despite his desperate attempt to stop at the end, safely giving the lead Hamilton Which he also changed and came back with new tires. But there’s no passing in the Monaco, even more so with the long-wheelbase F1s and these speeds. So Verstappen At a certain point, he feels bored and does not hide it Lambes His race engineer: