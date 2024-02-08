Dirty boards, add this ingredient to the cleaner and they will be as good as new: The trick of cleaning companies has become very popular

If the baseboards in your home always remain dirty, you need to try this method: It's a trick used by cleaning companies.

Your home is a place where you spend a significant amount of time, which is why it should always be a well-maintained, clean and tidy environment, so that you can stay there in peace.

That's why it's necessary Take care of cleaning the house very carefullySince staying in a clean and fresh environment allows you to avoid health problems first and foremost, since dust can cause allergies and breathing problems, and at the same time makes you feel much better in Fun and fresh environment. Cleaning the house is certainly not a very fun activity, but the results you can get once you are done make all the effort put into this task worth it. But unfortunately, when you go through some places and you are not able to clean them properly, you tend to give up, but you have to know that. All dirt can be removed.

Remove stubborn dirt: Here's how to do it with skirting boards

In case Some areas of the house remained dirty More easily than others, you should not give up, but simply change the cleaning method you use, and this is exactly what can be done Panels.

Skirting boards are skirting boards located at the bottom and interior of a room, which They cover the joint between the wall surface and the floor. These areas are often overlooked during cleaning, but obviously they also tend to get dirty and make the home environment less pleasant. To get your skirting boards as clean as possible, all you need is some liquid detergent, some white vinegar and hot water, to make them shine again like new.

You will have to Take a container Pour into a spoon Liquid detergenta cup of vinegar And four cups of Hot waterThen mix everything together. You will then need to vacuum the house, focusing on the area where the baseboard is located, in order to do this Remove as much dust as possible. Then that will be enough Dip a microfiber cloth into the container containing the liquids Use it to clean the walls in this way, any stain will be removed immediately.