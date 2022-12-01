December 1, 2022

Microsoft and Sony may have come to an agreement – Multiplayer.it

Gerald Bax December 1, 2022 1 min read

Microsoft And the Sony Maybe they found an agreement Around Call of duty: According to a new report, the two companies were to meet to discuss the matter and find a solution before a response from the Federal Trade Commission, which will apparently wait until January.

As reported in recent days, it seems that Microsoft has offered Sony a 10-year agreement for Call of Duty and it is possible that during the meeting this possibility or even a relaunch was discussed by Redmond House, with more favorable terms. for platforms Play Station.

The outcome of a hypothetical agreement will likely be announced in the coming weeks, if not outright through a less aggressive communication between the two companies. If the engagement persists, we will be able to assume that no rendezvous point has been found.

We said at the beginning that the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), the US antitrust commission, would take longer than expected to come to terms with the Activision Blizzard acquisition: The answer will come in January All eyes are on this direction, given that US antitrust can influence the decisions of European counterparts.

Meanwhile, the Call of Duty franchise continues to crunch massive numbers, with over 25 million players for Warzone 2.0 and $800 million in revenue for the launch of Modern Warfare 2.

