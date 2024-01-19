January 19, 2024

Udinese-Milan, possible Rossoneri lineup: Pioli with few doubts

Mirabelle Hunt January 19, 2024

The match between Udinese and Milan, round 21 of the Italian League, will take place on January 20. Here is the possible Rossoneri lineup: A few doubts about Stefano Pioli

Saturday, January 20, 2024 at Raw 20:45I Milan You will take the field in Friuli Stadium in Udine pes The twenty-first day of the 2023-24 Italian League Championship. The Rossoneri will face Udinese, to whom they lost, also badly, in the first round. Here are the latest updates Milan's possible lineup with Pioli's choices, mentioned on the website gianlucadimarzio.com.

Udinese-Milan, possible Rossoneri lineup

Pioli should confirm his entire starting lineup for the match against Roma. Mike will be in goal Minyanwhile the defensive section should again consist of Calabria, Kjaer, Gabbia and Theo Hernandez: The four played very well against the Giallorossi and should be confirmed. New players in midfield Judicial H ReendersDeceive Loftus-Check In a more advanced position. Moses should start from the bench. Christian is ready as an attacking winger Pulisic And Raphael Lionwith Olivier usual as a central striker Jiro. Jovic and Okafor will be on the bench. Here is the possible Rossoneri lineup for the Udinese-Milan match.

