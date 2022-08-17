Two settings at launch and revealed in September, for Jeff Grubb – Nerd4.life

According to the latest rumor shared by Jeff Group, Assassin’s Creed Infinity at launch 2 different settingsOne of them will be Japan. The journalist and video game expert is also anticipating a presentation with great fanfare from Ubisoft a September.

As we know, Ubisoft has decided to limit expenditures and focus its forces and resources on Assassin’s Creed, a brand capable of providing greater security. One of the projects currently being worked on is Assassin’s Creed Infinity, which has been talked about a lot Live service platform, developed by Ubisoft Montreal and Ubisoft Quebec, which will expand over the years with new content. According to rumors, the game will feature multiple settings, so players will visit different locations and different time periods.

According to the latest information shared by Grubb, upon launch, Assassin’s Creed Infinity will include two different settings, repeating that one will be Japana detail, among other things, recently “confirmed” by Tom Henderson.

Grubb is expecting the game’s first official presentation, with details about at least one of the two setups, next month. The perfect stage for the announcement is undoubtedly Ubisoft Forward scheduled for September 10, the day on which, among other things, the celebrations for the 15th anniversary of Assassin’s Creed will conclude.

However, Infinity will likely not be the next game in the series. In fact, we’ve been talking for quite some time Assassin’s Creed Rift Which according to Bloomberg has been postponed to the spring, to be exact between May and June.