Postponing for a year was a decision that put players before everything – Nerd4.life

Joseph Staten, Creative Director of infinite auraHe returned to speak in an interview with IGN.com this year Postponement of the match, indicating that it was mostly an option he had Put the players in front of everything, including money.

The original plans were to launch Halo Infinite side by side Xbox Series XESAs Microsoft has stated several times and as evidenced by the console’s marketing campaign, the new Halo was very much present, however the first gameplay of the game introduced last year received very negative feedback from players, which prompted the developers and publisher to refer.

statin: “There was tremendous pressure to stay on the right track. I think it’s a great example of how Xbox leadership can do the right thing for fans and gamers alike, even if it pisses them off, even if there are costs to pay. It was a decision that put gamers first and I’m proud that my studio and Xbox made it.“

In another interview, in this case with Eurogamer.net, Staten revealed how time Additional development It did so well with Halo Infinite, because it allowed it to work great on all platforms: “There are many other examples I can do, not least of which is to make sure it works fine on all platforms. We are simply committed to following a few principles, and then a set of important goals, following them to the campaign and multiplayer.“

The Multiplayer mode Halo Infinite is already available to play for free for PC and Xbox. over there 1 player Campania Instead it will launch on December 8, 2021, on all platforms, with a co-op mode to follow next year.