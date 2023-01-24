Made famous by The White Lotus, Villa Tasca can be rented on Airbnb: €5,500 per night

Everyone in Palermo knows him, but for some time Villa Tasca has become famous in different parts of the world thanks to The White Lotus, the Golden Globe 2023 award-winning television production for best miniseries. And now Tasca’s gorgeous 16th-century residence within the park is available for your overnight dreams on Airbnb. The cost is affordable for a few: 5,500 euros per night.



“The house,” reads a note from Airbnb, “is surrounded by more than eight hectares of gardens and has four bedrooms, each with its own bathroom. A double staircase leads guests to the noble floor, where the living room and dining room are located. The dining rooms, which feature high ceilings, large windows, and artistic and design elements Italianate in every corner, as well as frescoes to decorate the walls, polished stone floors, majestic carpets, there are pictures embedded in gilt frames, inlaid wood cabinets, and marble bathrooms.





Villa Tasca is where Daphne and Harper fled in the third episode of the second season of the series. “As fans of the series will remember – Airbnb explains – the villa also has a swimming pool surrounded by beautiful gardens, where you can reveal the secrets of your sweetheart. Other services include a billiard room, a music and dance room, and a bar and restaurant staff at their full disposal. “