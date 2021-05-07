May 7, 2021

Twitch Unstoppable: 22 million mobile app installs in the past three months (pics)

Lorelei Reese May 7, 2021 1 min read

Twitch It is without a doubt one of the most followed entertainment platforms in the world: Thanks to the pandemic, 2020 was a very successful year For Amazon Ownership Service, for example 2021 promises to be equally successful.

a second Sensor tower In the first three months of 2021, Twitch mobile app downloads of over 22 million: This is an increase 62% compared to last year, When the downloads were 13.6 million in the same time period. Speaking of 2020, Total downloads are over 80 million, Or 134% more than 34.5 million in 2019.

The marketplace in which Twitch is held in high esteem is the United States of America, With 17.6 million establishments in 2020 And an increase in 91% compared to 2019. They follow Brazil (9.4 million downloads) e Mexico (4.5 million downloads). The number of monthly active users on the platform also increased: We’re talking about 69% more than last year.


Source: Sensor tower

