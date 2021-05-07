With the arrival of spring and then summer, green or black spots can form in the high corners of the walls. This is a sign that mold is developing. We now know this is a serious health risk. For this, it is absolutely necessary to remove it. This is not a particularly complicated procedure. It is also true that there are many different ingredients, but not all of them are easy and effective. For this reason, today we will talk about the foolproof method to prevent and eliminate mold on the walls immediately in changing the season in a completely natural and effective way.

Health risks

When we notice green spots, but above all, we must immediately intervene. In fact, mold releases the spores we breathe in. These can create severe breathing problems.

Some homes have this problem more than others. In fact, the presence of mold depends on the degree of humidity. A very simple way to keep it from focusing is to open windows often. However, this may not be enough or it may be too late. So let’s see how to get rid of mold.

The impeccable way to prevent and eliminate mold instantly on walls during season change in a completely natural and effective way

The expert industrial biochemist, Fabrizio Zago, reveals the natural and economical way to get rid of mold. The whole secret is in class alkaline From the material we use. For this reason, Dr. Zago recommends sodium carbonate and hydrogen peroxide. Both are easy to find. The first is in the detergents department and the second is in pharmacy. So by visiting the supermarket, we can actually find what we need.

Now we need to create a mix using these two components. First, we combine the water with 20% soda ash, also known as solvay soda. Now we spread everything on the mold with a sponge or spray. In the latter case, remember to use a mask. Leave it on for a few hours or maybe overnight. After this time, we remove both the carbonate and the mold with one pass of a sponge soaked in hydrogen peroxide. Let’s remember that it is always better to use natural methods, whether cleaning Toilet Or walls.