TUDUM, the global virtual Netflix event

trailer for todomNetflix, the global virtual event for the masses.

The event, which last year reached more than 25 million views in 184 countries around the world, will be an exciting day filled with exclusive news, trailers and previews, as well as interviews with key creators and Netflix’s biggest stars.

TUDUM, as shown in the trailer, is a free virtual event in honor of fans of the platform on which Netflix will share news on over 120 TV series, movies, and specials.

Among the titles that will appear: The New Chapter of Enola Holmes,glass onion knives Outside, Vikings: Valhalla And the the crown.

Where and how do you follow the event?

todom It will cover four continents with five events, taking fans on a whirlwind journey around the world:

On September 24th at 4:00 AM, TUDUM will start with a show from Korea.

On September 24 at 7:30 AM, fans will have the chance to catch some of the premieres from India.

On September 24 at 7 PM, fans will receive exclusive news on American and European TV series and movies.

On September 24 at 8:30 PM, several titles coming from Latin America will be announced, including some surprises from other countries.

On September 25th at 6:00 AM, Netflix stars from Japan will wrap up TUDUM with an event dedicated to Japanese entertainment.

TUDUM . Trailer

On September 24, it will be available on all Netflix YouTube channels in 29 languages. For the latest news about this event and for more details about the list of titles and celebrities, you can visit the official website Tudum.com/event.