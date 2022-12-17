Trump’s superhero, digital cards are snapping up (even if they cost a lot)

Launched yesterday by the former president, the superhero version of Donald Trump’s digital cards are priced at $99 each and sold out in less than 24 hours. The location where it was sold announced that none of the 45,000 cards were available.

It was Trump himself who yesterday launched the series of cards in which he appeared in the form of a “superhero” to “represent my extraordinary life and career.” A limited edition series, similar to baseball cards “but hopefully a little more exciting,” the former president announced, specifying that the cards, which retail for $99 each, are “a great Christmas gift idea.” “Don’t wait, they’ll be over very quickly,” concluded Trump, an expert barker who appears in the cards with the American flag in the shape of a cape, the suit — and muscle — of a superhero, No. 45, for the 45th President, and the belt emblazoned with “Trump Hero.”

Online teasing of Trump’s new move – who has formalized his new 2024 White House candidacy – has apparently not been long in coming – which in recent days has predicted a “great announcement”, setting off a series of speculative politics. “Trump’s big announcement is that he’s selling his Pokemon cards,” Voters Tomorrow’s Santiago Mayer commented on social media.