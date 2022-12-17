Official: Whatsapp more and more like Facebook | Below are the groups within the app

Since when WhatsApp has entered the daily life of each of us, Several improvements have been made aimed at making the user experience more enjoyable. After years of activity and after the acquisition by Meta Group, The world’s best instant messaging service WhatsApp, never give up an inch!

The intention of the developers seems clear with each update: Offering an ever better experience to the users During your daily chat sessions, whether it’s a message to a friend or relative, or whether it’s work or a hobby matters.

For these very reasons, It often happens to find a WhatsApp chat page filled with groups that you have to join. We move from the family group to the condominium group; From the class group to the group deciding what gift for the friend who is about to graduate. However, it is often overwhelmed by many groups which is not a pleasant thing to do.

Create a WhatsApp group

In case you need to create a WhatsApp group, for any need, below we will explain how to do it by line and pointing.

first of all, Make sure you have WhatsApp installed on your phone. If not, you can easily download it from here playstore If you are an android user or who app store In case you are instead, iOS users.

If the app is already installed on your phone, seeMake sure to update it to the latest version available This is to avoid unpleasant surprises. You can check it directly from PlayStore or AppStore.

Once the app is installed, Proceed to open WhatsApp and touch the three dots on the top right of the screen. A drop down menu with several options will open and you will have to do so Click on “New Group”.

Once you’ve done that, you’re almost done. You will just leave Find the contacts you want to add to the group by typing the name you have stored them under. Then, click the green arrow icon to enter the topic of the group, so that participants understand why they were added.

WhatsApp community

To help you manage the traffic on groups, so that they are not overwhelmed by notifications of a lack of interest in you, WhatsApp (also finally in Italy) introduced the Community mechanism. Let’s quickly explain what they are and how they work. Surely, many will be pleased with it.

Communities are a new kind of group chat. will be gGroups in which it will be possible to create thematic subgroups. If, for example, in a work group it would be possible to divide the people within the group, into subgroups perhaps in relation to the task performed.

So communities allow you to connect groups to each other and manage cross-browser connections, Allowing you to contact up to 5,000 people with unique alerts. Communities is a feature being implemented for both Android and iOS devices

Create a community is movery simple.

Open WhatsApp on your phone. Make sure it is Updated to the latest versionespecially Version 22.24.81. After checking it, tap on the three dots at the top right of the screen and Click on “New Community”. At this point, just add the name, description, and photo of the community and you’re done!

what I say? with communities, WhatsApp aims to provide an organized service that allows you to improve the experience, whether in the case of business or private communications. And all with the usual simplicity of a green messaging service.