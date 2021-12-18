Travel: rules for coming to Italy at Christmas, questions and answers

What countries are included in List D?

List D includes the following countries: Argentina, Australia, Bahrain, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Japan, Indonesia, Israel, Kuwait, New Zealand, Peru, Qatar, Rwanda, Saudi Arabia, United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland (including Gibraltar the Isle of Man, the Channel Islands, British bases on the island of Cyprus (except for territories not belonging to the European continent), the Republic of Korea, the United States of America, the United Arab Emirates, Uruguay, Taiwan, the Hong Kong and Macau regions special administrations.

Anyone who has passed or has passed within 14 days prior to entering Italy in one of the List D countries must comply with certain obligations to enter Italy without credit isolation for 5 days. You must fill out a passenger locator form before entering Italy. The form replaces the self-declaration submitted to the carrier and can be submitted either digitally or on paper. You must also have a molecular swab taken within 72 hours before entering Italy or an antigen test within 24 hours before entering Italy and result is negative. In the case of entry from the United Kingdom and Northern Ireland and from the islands, the molecular swab must be done within 48 hours prior to entry into Italy.

It is necessary to present a green Covid-19 certificate, or equivalent certificate, certifying the completion of the vaccination course, simultaneously to the carrier upon boarding and to any person designated to conduct checks. Persons who have stayed or passed, within fourteen days before entering Italy, Canada, Japan and the United States, can show the Green Certificate of Recovery or the certificate issued by the relevant health authorities certifying that they have been treated.

Certificates can be viewed in digital or paper form. Fiduciary isolation is mandatory only for those who enter Italy without presenting both the swab and the certificate of vaccination at the same time.

What countries are on List E?

List E includes states and territories not expressly referred to in the other lists. Specific rules have been adopted for South Africa, Lesotho, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia and Eswatini. For these countries, the same conditions cannot apply to List E countries.

Entry to Italy from these countries does not require any permission from the Ministry of Health but is only allowed for specific reasons: work, health, study, absolute urgency, return to his home, home or residence.

However, entry into Italy is allowed, in case of stay or transit within the previous 14 days from this group of countries: for Italian / EU / Schengen citizens and their family members, as well as for long-term residents and their members. family members. Entry into Italy, from List E countries, is confirmed for people who have a proven and stable romantic relationship (even if they are not cohabiting) with Italian / EU / Schengen citizens or with natural persons legally residing in Italy (long-term residents of fixed terms) ), who must arrive at the partner’s home / domicile / residence (in Italy). or for the participation of athletes, technicians, judges, race commissioners, representatives of the foreign press and accompanying persons in competitive sports competitions, recognized as being of eminent national interest with provision of Coni (Italian National Olympic Committee) and the Italian Paralympic Committee and is regulated by a specific safety protocol approved by the sporting organization organizing the event.

Of these countries, it is not possible to enter Italy for tourism reasons. When returning to Italy, if you have stayed or transited through these countries in the previous 14 days, you must: Fill out the Passenger Locator Form before entering Italy. A molecular swab performed 72 hours prior to entry into Italy and a negative result, or an antigen swab within 24 hours prior to entry into Italy with a negative result.

Children under 6 years old are exempted from the buffer before departure. It is necessary to immediately notify your entry into Italy to the Prevention Department of the health authority responsible for the region. You should reach your final destination in Italy only by private car. It is necessary to undergo credit isolation at the address specified in the traveler locator form for 10 days and eventually an additional molecular or antigen swab.

How are the five rule lists changed?

The five lists can be modified by a special order approved by the Minister of Health in agreement with the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

Do the rules apply if I arrive by plane or if I travel by car?

The rules apply to anyone entering Italy, by any means.

Should the certificate be submitted in paper or digital form?

The Green Certificate can be submitted in paper or digital form and must be produced in one of the following languages: Italian, English, French, Spanish or German. For the certificate to be valid, it must be issued by the relevant health authority in the traveler’s country of origin.

Vaccination must be done with a vaccine approved by the European Medicines Agency EMA: Pfizer BioNtech’s Comirnaty; modern; Vaccyria. Janssen (Johnson & Johnson). Certificates issued by the health authorities of Canada, Japan, Israel, the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland (including Gibraltar, Isle of Man, Channel Islands and British bases on the island of Cyprus) and the United States are equivalent to those in the European Union for access to activities and services on Italian territory such as indoor restaurants and museums and cinemas.