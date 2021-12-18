Epic Games Store, list of free games revealed by a leak? – Multiplayer.it

On Reddit is a file Ready complete of free games Coming these days Epic Games StoreAnd, as we know, we saw in the first three situations Shenmue 3, Neon Abyss and Remnant: From the Ashes.
Epic Games Store, a possible list of free Christmas games
- Shenmue 3
- neon abyss
- The rest: from the ashes
- Undertale
- in the breach
- Director
- katana zero
- fire control
- What’s left of Edith Finch
- before your eyes
- drunk maid
- Spelunky 2
- islanders
- Quantum break
- Days gone by
Unfortunately, it is not known whether a file a leak Legitimate, like that which was revealed today for the arrival of the rest: from the ashes, or a forged who took advantage of the information already available for the first three commas, and invented the rest.
In fact, many users accused the author of this post of publishing Simple Wish List, without a solid foundation to support it, and therefore this list will be rejected early tomorrow, when the next free game appears at 17.00 on the Epic Games Store.
As you’ve certainly noticed, the “loot” list includes games like A Way Out, Quantum Break, and Days Gone, but in many cases these are not yet available on the Epic platform.
“Incurable internet trailblazer. Troublemaker. Explorer. Professional pop culture nerd.”
More Stories
Whatsapp launches a new feature: eyes on the camera
How many cars, brands and tracks does it have? Many details from Japan – Nerd4.life
Pre-orders paused, demand is too high – Nerd4.life