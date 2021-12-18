Epic Games Store, list of free games revealed by a leak? – Multiplayer.it

On Reddit is a file Ready complete of free games Coming these days Epic Games StoreAnd, as we know, we saw in the first three situations Shenmue 3, Neon Abyss and Remnant: From the Ashes.

Epic Games Store, a possible list of free Christmas games

Shenmue 3

neon abyss

The rest: from the ashes

Undertale

in the breach

Director

katana zero

fire control

What’s left of Edith Finch

before your eyes

drunk maid

Spelunky 2

islanders

Quantum break

Days gone by

Unfortunately, it is not known whether a file a leak Legitimate, like that which was revealed today for the arrival of the rest: from the ashes, or a forged who took advantage of the information already available for the first three commas, and invented the rest.

In fact, many users accused the author of this post of publishing Simple Wish List, without a solid foundation to support it, and therefore this list will be rejected early tomorrow, when the next free game appears at 17.00 on the Epic Games Store.

As you’ve certainly noticed, the “loot” list includes games like A Way Out, Quantum Break, and Days Gone, but in many cases these are not yet available on the Epic platform.