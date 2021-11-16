Trailer Remake Features – Nerd4.life

A few days after the launch Pokemon Shining Diamond and Pokemon Shining Pearl, Nintendo released a tractor Which summarizes the main features of the two remakes.

The video is the same as that posted by the Japanese Nintendo YouTube channel but in English, which is much more understandable. The trailer shows the early stages of the game where players will choose the starting Pokemon from among them Turtwing, Chimchar e Pinlup before setting out on an adventure.

The video also shows the landscape of the Sinnoh region, the pokemon that inhabit it and the trainers and gym leaders we will have to face. then there Great Subway, which is an extensive system of underground caves scattered throughout the Sinoh region. Here players, armed with maces and an axe, will receive useful items and Pokemon figurines by digging into the walls, as well as building a secret base. It will also be possible to explore the caches of Pokemon and also find rare species.

The trailer for Shining Diamond and Shining Pearl also includes a show of Super Races, or competitions in which Pokémon perform to the beat of the music, as well as careers Pokékron, a multi-purpose tool that allows, among other things, to use HM and find hidden objects. Finally, the film features local and online multiplayer game modes, with exchanges and matches between coaches.

Pokémon Shining Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl will be available exclusively for the Nintendo Switch starting from November 19. If you have not yet done so, we recommend that you read our special presentation dedicated to the top 10 Pokemon in the Snow Region.