October 18, 2021

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Toyota will invest $ 3.4 billion in the United States for an electric vehicle battery plant

Toyota will invest $ 3.4 billion in the United States for an electric vehicle battery plant

Noah French October 18, 2021 1 min read

(Teleforza) – Toyota Announced that Will invest about $ 3.4 billion In dollars (380 billion yen) United States To set up a new company by 2030 and build an electric vehicle battery plant. The investment is part of the $ 13.5 billion already allocated globally for investments in battery development and production, announced last month by a Japanese multinational company. There Production will begin in 2025 And will initially focus on hybrid electric vehicle batteries, creating 1,750 new jobs, the company said in a statement. The location of the production site was not disclosed Or productivity.

“Toyota’s commitment to electrification is to achieve the long – term sustainability of the U.S. environment, jobs and consumers,” said Ted Okawa, CEO of Toyota Motor North America. Introduce the cheapest electrified vehicles for American consumers, Significantly reduce carbon emissions and, above all, create more American jobs linked to the future of the movement. “

See also  The U.S. Capitol was surrounded due to a security incident - the policeman died

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

1 min read

Voting in Rome at 11pm for the Michetti ballot

October 18, 2021 Noah French
2 min read

Bugatti Sentodici: The test phase is over in the United States

October 17, 2021 Noah French
4 min read

Paris vs GDP: Noble or not, you can’t talk to idiots

October 17, 2021 Noah French

You may have missed

5 min read

Choose a butterfly and discover your true personality

October 18, 2021 Samson Paul
1 min read

Toyota will invest $ 3.4 billion in the United States for an electric vehicle battery plant

October 18, 2021 Noah French
3 min read

Your cell phone is charged for longer thanks to this simple trick that many ignore

October 18, 2021 Karen Hines
2 min read

Gf Vip 6, Sophie Codegoni and Gianmaria Antinolfi are increasingly diverging

October 18, 2021 Lorelei Reese