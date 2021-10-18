Toyota will invest $ 3.4 billion in the United States for an electric vehicle battery plant

(Teleforza) – Toyota Announced that Will invest about $ 3.4 billion In dollars (380 billion yen) United States To set up a new company by 2030 and build an electric vehicle battery plant. The investment is part of the $ 13.5 billion already allocated globally for investments in battery development and production, announced last month by a Japanese multinational company. There Production will begin in 2025 And will initially focus on hybrid electric vehicle batteries, creating 1,750 new jobs, the company said in a statement. The location of the production site was not disclosed Or productivity.

“Toyota’s commitment to electrification is to achieve the long – term sustainability of the U.S. environment, jobs and consumers,” said Ted Okawa, CEO of Toyota Motor North America. Introduce the cheapest electrified vehicles for American consumers, Significantly reduce carbon emissions and, above all, create more American jobs linked to the future of the movement. “