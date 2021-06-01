Toyota Mirai logged over 1,000 km with a full hydrogen tank

1,000 km, or rather, 1003 km To be precise, with only one tank of hydrogen. This is the A new world record From traveling to Hydrogen cars Who made the The new Toyota Mirai , Which is the car manufacturer’s model Renewed a few months ago . The record attempt took place on May 26 in France. The car left from the HYSETCO hydrogen station in Orly and traveled on public roads, south of Paris and in the Loir-et-Cher and Indre-et-Loire regions.

Thus the Japanese car was able to overcome The previous record of 887.5 km was set by the Hyundai Nexo Just a few weeks ago. Toyota indicates that the result was approved by an independent body. Overall, Mirai achieved a consumption of 0.55 kg / 100 km. To be able to reach this record, remember that declared autonomy is up to 650 km, and pilots have adopted one Precise driving style, Defined by the automaker as “environmental“However, anyone can easily replicate it. It is a pity that no details on average speeds are preserved during testing.” The hypermiling tests yielded similar results, At least with some models.

In fact, the mileage could have been slightly better as the on-board computer had a tick The remaining range is 9 km. 4 pilots participated in this record, specifically, Victorian Aerosard, Founder and Captain of Energy Observer, Toyota’s First Fuel Cell Technology Ship, James Olden, Engineer Toyota Motor Europe, Maxim Le Hare, Product Manager Mirai E. Mary GadDirector of Public Relations in Toyota France.