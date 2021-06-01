Toyota Mirai logged over 1,000 km with a full hydrogen tank

1,000 km, or rather, 1003 km To be precise, with only one tank of hydrogen. This is the A new world record From traveling to Hydrogen cars Who made the The new Toyota Mirai, Which is the car manufacturer’s model Renewed a few months ago. The record attempt took place on May 26 in France. The car left from the HYSETCO hydrogen station in Orly and traveled on public roads, south of Paris and in the Loir-et-Cher and Indre-et-Loire regions.
Thus the Japanese car was able to overcome The previous record of 887.5 km was set by the Hyundai Nexo Just a few weeks ago. Toyota indicates that the result was approved by an independent body. Overall, Mirai achieved a consumption of 0.55 kg / 100 km. To be able to reach this record, remember that declared autonomy is up to 650 km, and pilots have adopted one Precise driving style, Defined by the automaker as “environmental“However, anyone can easily replicate it. It is a pity that no details on average speeds are preserved during testing.” The hypermiling tests yielded similar results, At least with some models.
In fact, the mileage could have been slightly better as the on-board computer had a tick The remaining range is 9 km. 4 pilots participated in this record, specifically, Victorian Aerosard, Founder and Captain of Energy Observer, Toyota’s First Fuel Cell Technology Ship, James Olden, Engineer Toyota Motor Europe, Maxim Le Hare, Product Manager Mirai E. Mary GadDirector of Public Relations in Toyota France.
And immediately after registration, It took 5 minutes Until you fill in with hydrogen so you can start over Through this special initiative, Toyota wanted to show the potential of the fuel cell, a technology it believes so fervently for the future that it is investing in as part of its “Beyond Zero” strategy. For the automaker, hydrogen can provide emissions-free mobility not only for road transportation, but also for trains, boats and airplanes, for power generation for industries and companies and for home use. Frank MarotToyota France CEO commented:
The goal achieved with the new Mirai was an amazing challenge. Today we demonstrated our “Never the Impossible” position, which guides us and pushes us beyond our limits. I would like to thank the teams of Toyota France, Toyota Europe and Victorien of Energy Observer, with whom we share the same vision and the same ambition. Through strong partnerships, we will be able to contribute to a better and more environmentally friendly society. To gain a space for the future, always inspired by Toyota’s ambition to go “beyond zero”.
