European Union, the European Prosecutor’s Office to combat tax crimes is now operating. He will also oversee the management of recovery funds

With money from Recovery Now close, the European Prosecutor’s Office (Eppo) Who will oversee the management of the incoming resources. The head of the authority announced its work, Ursula von der Leyen, With a tweet stating that the attorney general’s office will work to protect taxpayers’ money.

What is that – The independent judicial institution was indeed Born in 2017 In order to investigate, prosecute and prosecute crimes against European Union budget And their financial interests, such as fraud, corruption, money laundering and cross-border VAT fraud. However, the work has finally started today, under the direction of the Attorney General Laura Kudruta Coffici. Eppo – short for European Prosecutor’s Office – It employs a team of experts and 22 European claimants (One for each EU country that has joined the enhanced cooperation in this regard). The only member states excluded from the initiative at this time are Denmark, Hungary, Ireland, Poland and Sweden. For Italy, the judge is there Danilo Cicarelli, Former Deputy Prosecutor General of Milan, with many years of experience in Kosovo as an International Prosecutor at Eulex.

How it works – With an annual funding of 44.9 million euros, the European Prosecutor’s Office will operate Two levels: Centralized, based in LuxembourgAnd patriotic. The Prosecutor, i 22 national claimants (Which constitutes the Office of the Prosecutor General) and the Administrative Director with the function of supervising investigations. At the national level, European Commissioned Prosecutors (dual national prosecutors) are responsible for conducting investigations and prosecutions in accordance with domestic law. Every citizen can report a crime directly from the Eppo website. At that point, the The validity of the complaint (Any misrepresentation will be prosecuted) prior to the initiation of investigations with the assistance of national law enforcement and other EU bodies, such as Eurogist Ed Europol. Specifically, Eppo will deal with cross-border fraud crimes in excess of € 10,000 which includes EU funds, or Cases of VAT fraud Involving damage in excess of 10 million.

In view of the arrival of the plan funds The next generation of the European Union, The Prosecutor intends to play a major role in ensuring proper management of resources. As stated on the website of commissionBefore it came into effect, only national authorities could investigate crimes against the financial interests of the European Union, but their authority did not extend beyond national borders. In fact, even institutions like Eurojust, Europol, or the European Anti-Fraud Office didn’t have them Skills needed To investigate and prosecute such crimes.