Eleonora Camisa joins the University of Arkansas team



The young athlete at Chimera Nuoto received a scholarship from the Fayetteville Institute

In 2002 a dolphin will have the opportunity to live four years in the United States where she can cultivate both study and sport

From Chimera Nuoto to the Razorbacks of the University of Arkansas. This experience will be lived by Eleonora Kamisa from Arezzo, who has benefited from a four-year sports scholarship during which, starting this fall, she will be able to start a swimming course and dual school at the American Conservatory in Fayetteville. The University of Arkansas was looking for a swimmer, born in 2002, specializing in the style of dolphins, and Camisa fully reflected the needs of the Razorbacks above all for the value of their chronometric displays that would allow them to go to complete an athletic team that would participate in the AUC Circuit (the Ncaa Championship) and in the IFF competitions on state soil. United. “This grant – Camisa comments – will allow me to experience a unique and unrepeatable opportunity to grow. The initial reluctance to revolutionary change in life has now been replaced by a great deal of enthusiasm in light of an experience through which I will be able to combine a commitment to study and a passion for sport. ”

Swimmer Chimera Nuoto, who is currently preparing for the maturity exams at Liceo Scientifico Sportivo, is one of the best young national dolphins with an elite full of titles in regional leagues and medals in Italian leagues. Kamisa started swimming at only the age of five and immediately became passionate about this discipline, covering all stages from swimming school to competitive sports with the constant commitment and growth that found expression in 2017 with his first tricolor bronzer in 50 dolphins, thus starting to excel in specialty lengths. Different. This sporting path will now continue in Arkansas where, in addition to educational studies, you will be able to continue your preparation in a particularly stimulating context geared towards participating in the various events provided by the American Swimming Calendar, with the university that will also pay for any trips to Italy to participate in the most important national competitions. And international regulating on the peninsula. “I invested a lot of time swimming – Camisa adds – and I am delighted that this lovely opportunity came from swimming. My first thanks go to Chimera Nuoto technicians Marco Licastro and Marco Magara who placed their trust in me and who were instrumental in my athletic development, as well as my family who supported my path. “Always… I am now preparing to try a new challenge in a stimulating context like the American one, where I will try to go beyond my limits further to do better and better in sports and in studies.”