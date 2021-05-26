Tool to free up space

From 1 June New Terms of Use for every Google photos. Mountain View posted an article on the official blog to remember the upcoming deadline and announce three new features, one of which allows you to save space by removing blurry photos or large videos.

Google Photos: a space-saving function

Until th The first of June Nothing will change, so users can upload photos and videos in “high quality”, without affecting the free storage capacity of 15 GB. From that date onwards, the occupied space will be deducted from 15GB. Google Prof. Screen Who displays prof Estimate the remaining space. According to the frequency of backups, it is indicated how long the space will be sufficient.

When the occupied storage space approaches 15 GB free, Google will send a notification and an email. At this point, the user can use the new tool that allows Provide free space. Three categories of content will be displayed at the bottom of the screen: Large Pictures and Videos, Blurry Pictures and Screenshots. You can then choose which one you want to delete. For now, it is not yet available in Italy.

Finally, Google changed the name of the option from “High Quality” to “Storage saver(Unknown Italian translation) to show that the images are compressed in order to take up less space. The alternative is to subscribe to Google One (from 1.99 € / month) or use a Concurrent service.