May 26, 2021

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Slavery in the USA Towards an African American Compensation Act - World

Belarus: Condemned Canada, Minsk closes its embassy – Ultima Aura

Samson Paul May 26, 2021 1 min read

(ANSA) – Ottawa, May 25 – Belarus announced the imminent closure of its embassy in Canada yesterday, the day Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he was considering strengthening sanctions against the regime accused of hijacking a European plane to arrest an opponent.

“The Belarusian Embassy in Canada will suspend its activities on September 1, 2021” and its consular services from July 10, the Belarusian Embassy in Canada announced, in a statement on its website, in greeting 24 years of “mutually beneficial cooperation”. The embassy said the decision took into account “the practical impact of the current bilateral contacts.” Chargé d’Affairs Yevgeny Rusak explained that the decree was signed on May 22.

Yesterday, during a press conference, Trudeau accused “the behavior of the Belarusian regime is scandalous, illegal and totally unacceptable.” He added that “Canada has already implemented sanctions against Belarus and will study other options.” He also called for the “immediate release” of journalist Roman Protasevic. (handle).

Reproduction is reserved © Copyright ANSA


More Stories

6 min read

Those variants that come from Africa: “vaccinate them to save us”

May 26, 2021 Samson Paul
2 min read

Putin Biden, Geneva Summit, June 16

May 25, 2021 Samson Paul
1 min read

Belarus, Biden: An international investigation is needed – Ultima Aura

May 25, 2021 Samson Paul

You may have missed

1 min read

DZN talks about digital ground frequency

May 26, 2021 Karen Hines
2 min read

La Marca meets Minister Di Maio

May 26, 2021 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

Earth is the new frontier for NASA: a new observatory to combat climate change is born

May 26, 2021 Karen Hines
6 min read

Sports and Territory: Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli, Emilia Romagna Pride – Solpanaro

May 26, 2021 Mirabelle Hunt