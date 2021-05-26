Belarus: Condemned Canada, Minsk closes its embassy – Ultima Aura

(ANSA) – Ottawa, May 25 – Belarus announced the imminent closure of its embassy in Canada yesterday, the day Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he was considering strengthening sanctions against the regime accused of hijacking a European plane to arrest an opponent.



“The Belarusian Embassy in Canada will suspend its activities on September 1, 2021” and its consular services from July 10, the Belarusian Embassy in Canada announced, in a statement on its website, in greeting 24 years of “mutually beneficial cooperation”. The embassy said the decision took into account “the practical impact of the current bilateral contacts.” Chargé d’Affairs Yevgeny Rusak explained that the decree was signed on May 22.



Yesterday, during a press conference, Trudeau accused “the behavior of the Belarusian regime is scandalous, illegal and totally unacceptable.” He added that “Canada has already implemented sanctions against Belarus and will study other options.” He also called for the “immediate release” of journalist Roman Protasevic. (handle).

