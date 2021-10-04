Tomorrow’s Tower October 5, 2021 – Blackbeard

Your horoscope tomorrow October 5, 2021: What are the luckiest zodiac signs? What does the zodiac predict? This is how the positions and movements of the celestial bodies with respect to the Earth affect all signs. What does the zodiac predict?

Tomorrow’s Tower

Aries

Stop targeting a family member with constant requests or criticizing their actions so much. Also let him be free to make mistakes! A friend will give you valuable advice to resolve some of the dynamics you experience in the family. Hear it!

Toro

Saturn is in Aquarius, and therefore in Quadrature, can cause or bring out diseases that hitherto neglected or underestimated. Jupiter is hostile, limit your expenses. Choose to make the nest egg come to fruition with appropriate forms of savings.

twins

You can't expect your partner to guess what's on your mind. Try to be more visible and you will create a more harmonious atmosphere among yourselves. Jupiter in Aquarius keeps you under the wing of protection, with prestigious professional results.

cancer

Upon awakening, thanks to the support of the Moon still in Virgo, you will come out of situations that have been going on for a long time, causing you to waste time and energy. You'll want to speed up and catch the attention of colleagues whose rhythms seem too slow.

leon

Addressing problems with those you love as they arise, with decision-making, but also with lightness and sarcasm, will increase mutual trust. With Venus obstructing you, romantic relationships can be muddled and awkward.

Bakr

With the morning moon in your sky, by involving friends and acquaintances in your projects, you will make sure that your enthusiasm spreads to them as well. It's a good time to put your life in order and untie those knots that are setting you up.

weight scale

With Mercury and the Moon in the sign of the afternoon, the couple will be able to neutralize negative thoughts, and thanks to Saturn, they will enjoy reassuring joys. Jupiter is in Aquarius: at work you will learn about your merits and also the position of a leader.

the Scorpion

Thanks to the smile of the Moon in Venus, your loved ones will appreciate your ability to mediate and find practical and effective solutions in a jiffy. You will have the opportunity to cordon off a family member's problems and put them back on an easier and safer path.

Sagittario

Ally Mars will give you determination and decisiveness, to work with timing and efficiency in the professional field. Great satisfaction will follow. Your loved one will be a little anxious, and will ask you for changes that you will not welcome well.

Capricorn

When the Moon in Virgo is completely ready for Pluto, in the morning you will live in a pleasant atmosphere. You'll revolutionize the routine with some good ideas. Today's stars give you that touch of genius that will allow you to engage in rewarding creative activities.

Fishbowl

Your seductive skills, with the conjunction of Jupiter, are so enhanced that you will soon see even those previously considered unattainable fall under your feet. By forgoing pressing job competitions, you will aim for a meaningful integration of ideas and skills.

Fish

In the morning, in order to avoid disagreements with the better half, given the opposition of the Moon in Virgo, it would be better to carefully avoid certain topics. You will meet, and in their company will be, people who are different from the usual, the most curious, inquisitive, creative.

