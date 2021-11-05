November 5, 2021

Leila da Costa, the model who died at her home in Bologna at 24 – Chronicle

Lorelei Reese November 5, 2021 1 min read
Supermodel Leila da Costa has died at the age of 24 in Bologna (Instagram)
Bologna, November 5, 2021 – 24-year-old model, Laila da CostaShe passed away on Monday 2 November at the house she shares with other friends BolognaThe city in which he was working through the agency face models. I immediately intervened 118 Which also led to an alert police. young woman born in Portugal Then go to Guinea Bissau, His family’s country of origin, according to the first clinical findings would have been Disease seized him.

Her colleagues called for help not seeing her leave the bathroom. The model, who has represented Guinea-Bissau in many international beauty pageants, among them Miss worldpresented on international platforms. At the age of 19 she walked the catwalks of Paris Fashion Week. Upon hearing the news, the family members immediately arrived under the two towers.

The memory of the Portuguese designer on social media is shocking Fatima Lopezwho referred to Laila’s qualities as “tenderness, kindness, modesty, determination and professionalism.” Lopez describes her as one of the “most promising models” and one of the most amazing people she’s ever met.

The news spread all over the media around the world.

