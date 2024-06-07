Time, live coverage and where to watch live tennis on TV

I Success vs Gregor Dimitrov (6-2, 6-4, 7-6) A allowed Yannick kafir To reach the semi-finals of the tournament for the first time in his career Roland Garros. He will face the blue hero Carlos AlcarazWhich he surpassed in the other quarter of the Paris Championship Stevens Tsitsipas In 3 sets (6-3, 7-6, 6-4). Thus, the duel at the top of the world rankings, which during the season saw tennis players competing for second place behind Djokovic, is being re-enacted. But this time, Sinner is presenting himself to the challenge as the new and first Italian leader of the ATP Rankings.

Sinner, how much would a win at Roland Garros pay?

The Serbian has actually given up the top spot yetAnnouncement of withdrawal from Roland Garros, a tournament in which Sinner feared he would not be able to participate due to injury, instead had a historic delivery in store. Before beating the Bulgarian, Sinner’s path to the tournament saw him outclassed by the South Tyrol player Eubanks (6-3, 6-3, 6-4), Gasquet (6-4, 6-2, 6-4), Kotov (6-4, 6-4, 6-4) e Motet (2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-1). Instead, Alcaraz reached the semi-finals by defeating wolf (6-1, 6-2, 6-1), to Jung (6-3, 6-4, 2-6, 6-2), Repeats (6-4, 7-6, 6-3), Auger-too (6-3, 6-3, 6-1) and finally the Greek tennis player.

Sinner Alcaraz: Antecedents

Sinner and Alcaraz find themselves against each other for… Ninth lap In professional life. The first challenge was held in 2019 in Challenger to AlicanteBy defeating the Spaniard with a score of 6-2, 3-6, 6-3. The last match refers to the semi-finals of Indian Wells For 2024, and even then the winner was ATP n.3. The overall tally sees Alcaraz lead 5 games to 4. The first precedent with Sinner as a winner goes back to Wimbledon In 2022, he won 6-1, 6-4, 6-78, 6-3.

These are all the previous ones:

2019 – Challenger Alicante: Alcaraz (6-2, 3-6, 6-3)

2021 – Masters 1000 Parigi, R32: Alcaraz (7-61, 7-5)

2022 – Wimbledon: kafir (6-1, 6-4, 6-78, 6-3)

2022 – Croatia Open Umag: kafir (6-75, 6-1, 6-1)

2022 – US Open: Alcaraz (6-3, 6-77, 6-70, 7-5, 6-3)

2023 – Indian Wells, semi-final: Alcaraz (7-64, 6-3)

2023 – Miami Open, semi-finals: kafir (6-74, 6-4, 6-2)

2023 – China Open, semi-final: kafir (6-4, 6-1)

2024 – Indian Wells, semi-final: Alcaraz (1-6, 6-3, 6-2)

Where to see the Sinner-Alcaraz match

The match is suitable for the Roland Garros semi-final between Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz in the program Friday, June 7 at Stade Philippe-Chatrier (no earlier than 2:30 p.m.), and will be broadcast live on Eurosport 1 HD and Eurosport 2 HD and in live streaming on the Eurosport, Discovery+, Sky Go, Now and DAZN platforms.

