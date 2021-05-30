Konate chooses the English Premier League for the final blast

Liverpool got the performance of Ibrahima Konate, a precious piece of Leipzig Nagelsmann. The defender thus strengthens his defensive division which is still an orphan by Virgil van Dijk aiming to be as strong as before. The 22-year-old has already undergone medical examinations and has passed the bureaucratic steps in the UK.

“It is a very emotional time for me and my familyKonate said shortly after signing the contract. “At the moment my focus is on the European U-21 Championship with France, but after this competition, I know that I will be joining one of the best teams in the world and that gives me a great feeling.Konate said.

Liverpool: Who is Ibrahima Konate?

Despite its age, Konatè can actually boast years of experience. Born in his homeland with Sochaux and bursting with Leipzig, Konatè has grown in an impressive way to become a point of reference with another novice Dayot Upamecano. Liverpool support a defensive position that has seen complicated times with Van Dijk, Matip and Gomez injuries: we’ve seen that all season, and the absence of three defenders has practically cut the legs of an entire team. But now with the purchase of Konatè, the Reds are back smiling and dreaming of building a defensive duo of inexhaustible value, and they have set aside a plan to buy Coulibaly from Naples. The English club decided to give priority to the youth.

Liverpool: unveiled the new shirt inspired by Bill Shankly

Please follow and like us:



Views after:

148