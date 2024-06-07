Let’s see the trailer of the game and the release date of Slitterhead, the horror movie from the creator of Silent Hill

We remind you that Slitterhead is the new game from the team Creator of Silent Hill .

This is a video of the game that also reveals the release date of this horror game: the November 8, 2024 On PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series

Bokeh Game Studio (accidentally early) presented the new trailer for Salterhead : Then he removed it, but not before he was able to save it and see all the details.

In the trailer for Slitterhead

In the trailer we see a man walking down an alley big city. Then the man, most likely a detective, sees a body that appears to have been carved out from the inside. The show then moves to the roof of a building, where the player-controlled character jumps into the void but after slowing down is able to pick out another person present in the environment and grab them. Then there’s a news report about Monsters, deformed, tentacled, and sometimes insectoid creatures begin attacking people. The player will be able to fight against them with firearms and melee. It will also be possible to use side weapons created from our bodies.

In fact, our personality seems to be like that Not a simple human being. We can see that we will be able to block, dodge and counterattack enemy shots, as well as use special moves such as a kind of sphere that attracts enemies and allows us to target them more easily. It also appears that we will be able to change characters mid-battle, to use more types of weapons and abilities.

At the end of the video, the possibility of seizing a vehicle also appears canealthough it’s not clear if it’s just a narrative scene or if it will have some gameplay implications.