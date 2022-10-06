Tim started increments: how to get a refund

In July, it was announced that TIM contracts will be rescheduled, which provides for an increase in the monthly plan. You can get a refund and request a cancellation within 2 months, here’s how

Provides modification to contractual terms Monthly increase of 1 or 2 eurosaccording to plan, against the addition of Gigabytes of data trafficbut obviously without the express request of the customer, and precisely for this reason, the Italian operator, fresh from the recognition of the mobile network by Opensignal, reported the following:

Time to decline remodeling in July e Operating from September 1 By ‘tearing up’ the contract at no additional cost it is extended Until November 30thTIM will also pay the customer (approximately the former) any excess already incurred.

The increase, as noted above, states a cost increase In exchange for a gigabyte increase of 30GB minimum until accessing an unlimited number of gigabytes, again depending on your active phone plan. This “offer” will take effect automatically from September 1, unless by July 31 the customer sends an SMS to 40916 to decline the new terms and keep the plan cost and contents unchanged.

Until November 30, the customer can inform TIM to withdraw from the contract or pass to another operator without fines or deactivation costs, but not only: he can request a possible Pay the new increments already incurred.

How to get compensation and withdraw from the TEM contract

To get a refund You must call 119 immediately after requesting the termination of the mobile line or submitting a transfer request to another operator, the refund will be made only and exclusively on the lines that are still active at the time of contacting customer service, for this purpose why it is important to seek help immediately after requesting a pass, avoiding like him Refused to refund.

How to request a withdrawal:

Call 119

You can fill out the form directly online Request to exercise the right of withdrawal and termination of the line From the link or download, print and fill out this form and send it to the address indicated in the same or via the PEC at the address [email protected] Attaching a copy of the required documents

Go to the TIME Center

In the event that a device is associated with a mobile phone line payment in installments Like a smartphone or a plan with a promotion tied to staying at TIM, Application form to exercise the right of withdrawal or call 119 To avoid fines or deactivation costs Provided early termination, a step that must be taken even before closing the line or switching to another operator. This way you can choose whether to pay the remaining installments in one solution or continue with the installment plan.