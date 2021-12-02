tied with ropes, hands on her face

In the fetal position, all The body is tied with ropes To roughly weave a web, using hands to cover the face. That’s how it appeared there mummy “unidentified” dead person after 800 years ago, found in a tomb excavated at an archaeological site on the Pacific coast, a Cajamarquilla, about 26 km from Lima, Capital Peru. Anthropological analyzes did not indicate whether it was a man or a woman. But what is already clear is that we are dealing with one Evidence of pre-Columbian civilization that developed between the country’s coast and its mountains, Before the rise of the Inca Empire In the fifteenth century. A wonderful surprise forA team of archaeologists from San Marcos National University who take care of the excavations at this site that covers approximately 167 hectares.

The news attracts the attention of the international scientific media. At the moment it is a mystery. Placement, the articulated attachment of the body with ropes, with hands covering the face, can be linked to a funerary ritual, typical of a pre-Columbian culture that developed between the Andes and the Pacific coast. The mummified person explained Professor Van Dalen LunaTo live in the high Andes of what is now Peru, About 600-200 years before the rise of the Inca people. “The main feature of this mummy is that the whole body is tied with ropes and covers the face, which would be part of the funeral rites,” explained Van Dalen Luna, of the University of San Marcos. Of the archaeologists who found the discovery in an underground tomb carved in the rock, and they are now studying it. “The radiocarbon scan will now give more accurate information on the age” of the mummy, Luna adds.

Grave

The tomb from which it was excavated also contained other discoveries of a funerary nature: pottery pieces, stone tools and the remains of some plants. According to archaeologists, the nature of the burial suggests that the area must have had a multiethnic character in the late pre-Hispanic period. Peru is home to hundreds of archaeological sites of cultures that arose before and after the Inca Empire, an empire that, as it is known, would dominate the southern part of South America, from southern Ecuador and Colombia to central Chile. And that it will fall at the hands of the Spanish conquistadors who began their conquest in 1532 and their occupation of the last stronghold of the Incas in 1532.