This was reported by the Scottish daily Euro 2020. He supported Italy against England

The newspaper contacted the whole of the United Kingdom, ahead of the European Championship final, as well as the Italian team.

« Save us Roberto, you are our last hope In this sarcastic way, The National, one of Scotland’s leading newspapers, contacted Italian football director Roberto Mancini. Thus the latter was represented as a composite in place of William Wallace, the historical hero of Scottish independence, in this case in the movie Braveheart. For the newspaper that does not hide the desire to see the United Kingdom explode from within, it is essential that Italy completely defeat its eternal enemies: the proud Britons. Partial comedy appeal spread quickly and caused a backlash in Italy.

The UK is fragmented, Italy is flatter In translation, Dali does not fail to reiterate his desire to see the British lose. ” You can’t hear 55 and brag about them! ‘, referring to England’s victory in the 1966 World Cup. A phrase that has made its mark on social networks since The National has become one of the most talked about topics on Twitter.

Obviously, this did not fail to divide the masses. The newspaper claimed that a poll shows that 83% of voters support its cover page. On the contrary, such initiatives saddened the characters. Sun reporter Harry Cole said the call was " very sad His colleague Ian Dent of Politics.co.uk prefers this trait. good heart The latter, in turn, was attacked by netizens, suggesting that The National was merely a response to British arrogance. On the BBC, host Andrew Marr was surprised. A suspicious number of the three Italian colors is floating around Scotland Before hijacking the title of The National. " It saves us from the further spread of their nationalism outside the borders he pleads sarcastically.