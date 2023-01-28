January 28, 2023

This ten lire with Pegasus is worth 4,500 euros: here’s what. Photo

Karen Hines January 28, 2023 2 min read

It is impossible to determine the importance of the Italian lira, the main currency as well as the only monetary currency of our country for about two centuries, in the context of past generations. The extremely diverse forms of coins such as the 5, 10 and 50 lira have been a form of true “certainty” for a very long time and are still very present in the collective imagination.

10 lira in particular is one of the longest-lived forms of monetary denomination in the absolute sense, even if it underwent various changes that led it to transform from a currency with a high value to a very common currency with a decrease in purchasing power.

If the most famous is certainly the Spiga, which was minted during the second half of the twentieth century in excellent quantities, it is not only the 10 lire coin minted during the Republican era, but the “primacy” belongs to the 10 lire Pegasus, also called Olivo, which was Its development for a smaller number of years, from 1946 to 1950.

Like the later Spiga, the Pegaso was also designed in a metal alloy called Italma, on the basis of aluminium. The name Pegasus is easily explained and comes directly from the representation of the magnificent winged horse that stands out on the obverse of the coin, which features inscriptions of the Italian Republic. Instead, the olive branch dominates the other side, where the face value is also present.

It is a remarkably rare coin, especially if it is in perfect condition and if it was made in certain years such as 1946 and 1947, the periods when the mint in Rome was used to develop it, it was minted in a significantly reduced number compared to later years.

A 10 lire Pegaso from 1946 is worth a lot, selling for €100 if in good condition, up to €700 if in good condition. Uncommon glossy.

Even more expensive are those from 1947, minted in just 12,000 specimens: a “piece” in good condition is worth at least €800, but the maximum cost can be as high as €4,500.

