July 15, 2021

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

LIVE TJ - Lavoro atletico e in palestra

LIVE TJ – Sports Work & Gym

Karen Hines July 15, 2021 2 min read

19:01 – Training is over – On its official website, Juventus presented the details of today’s sessions: “Here we are: the 2021/2022 season for Juventus has officially started.

After the medical examinations that took place yesterday, the Bianconeri group. Who will gradually begin to enrich himself with the arrival of the players participating in the summer with their national teams, found himself for the first time under the orders of Mr. Allegri in Contasa.

Two working sessions were included in today’s menu: in the morning, the players first concentrated on a series of exercises focused on technique, and then devoted themselves to a later stage of sports work. In the afternoon, after a well-deserved rest in the rooms of Hotel J| Hotel, it was the group’s second training session, this time in the gym,” Juventus.com reports.

18:16 – afternoon training in progress – Juventus are now on the pitch in Continassa for the second training session of the day.

12:16 – Morning exercise – In the morning, Juventus took to the pitch at the JTC to play the first session of the season. Massimiliano Allegri has been able to start work on the pitch and will reply in the afternoon. In fact, the team will now have lunch at the JHotel, then there will be a rest, and in the late afternoon the second session of the day will be scheduled. At the end of training, Juventus will always have dinner in Contasa and after that the players will be able to go home.

READ  SpaceX Crew Dragon 2 is ready to go

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Check Juno, flybys of Ganymede and Jupiter have been reconstructed in a video sequence

July 15, 2021 Karen Hines
2 min read

To search for life on Europe, we will first have to identify landslides and meteorites

July 15, 2021 Karen Hines
2 min read

Valmontone, the spacesuit of astronaut Luca Palmisano at MagicLand

July 14, 2021 Karen Hines

You may have missed

3 min read

The process that leads to the control of the tax authorities: who risks

July 15, 2021 Karen Hines
2 min read

Video of the new song “Writing on the Wall”!

July 15, 2021 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

LIVE TJ – Sports Work & Gym

July 15, 2021 Karen Hines
4 min read

Favorites and surprises in the men’s tournament. The United States is in the lead, and Slovenia Doncic…

July 15, 2021 Mirabelle Hunt