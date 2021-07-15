LIVE TJ – Sports Work & Gym

19:01 – Training is over – On its official website, Juventus presented the details of today’s sessions: “Here we are: the 2021/2022 season for Juventus has officially started.

After the medical examinations that took place yesterday, the Bianconeri group. Who will gradually begin to enrich himself with the arrival of the players participating in the summer with their national teams, found himself for the first time under the orders of Mr. Allegri in Contasa.

Two working sessions were included in today’s menu: in the morning, the players first concentrated on a series of exercises focused on technique, and then devoted themselves to a later stage of sports work. In the afternoon, after a well-deserved rest in the rooms of Hotel J| Hotel, it was the group’s second training session, this time in the gym,” Juventus.com reports.

18:16 – afternoon training in progress – Juventus are now on the pitch in Continassa for the second training session of the day.

12:16 – Morning exercise – In the morning, Juventus took to the pitch at the JTC to play the first session of the season. Massimiliano Allegri has been able to start work on the pitch and will reply in the afternoon. In fact, the team will now have lunch at the JHotel, then there will be a rest, and in the late afternoon the second session of the day will be scheduled. At the end of training, Juventus will always have dinner in Contasa and after that the players will be able to go home.