May 10, 2021

This is not the arena, Nicola Mora reveals that Piergamillo Davico Lohia showed him the minutes of Hungary – Libero Codidiano

Noah French May 10, 2021 2 min read

Massimo Cletti Opens the chapter of It’s not the arena With a story of minutes Pio Amara, Eni’s former outdoor lawyer, tells of a lodge he allegedly “Hungary”.Piercamillo Davico He called me to leave his office and showed me the minutes on the steps of CSM headquarters. “It simply came to our notice then. Nicola Mora Who is the head of the Anti-Mafia Commission. So Massimo Gillette’s response was immediate: “This is a very strange thing, they are afraid Are there bugs in the offices? “.

“I met with Davico, talked to him, I commented with him, and I often entertained myself for my organizational role in asking for his opinion. pm Artida, With whom Davico has worked well in the past. Davico, on one occasion, then showed me Folder of papers Where Artida’s name was announced, His name“, Mora mentions the documents of Lokia Hungary, which again saddens the world of the judiciary.

“I was informed that there was a collaborator who claimed that Sebastiano Artida was part of a Masonic lodge. I learned a story between Davico and Artida, and I was surprised to see this news. I believe the relationship between the two was broken. For questions from Gillette and other guests in the studio (Paulo Mailey and Sandra Amuri, Among others), because Davico only made him see and notice Ortida’s name, but not The Phantom Lodge is said to have 39 members, Mora replied, and the conversation between them centered solely on the image of Ortida, provoking protests from Giletti and the other guests.

