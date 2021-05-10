Mortgage under 35 without down payment How it works: All the details

With the introduction of a state guarantee, it is now easy to apply for a mortgage for people under the age of 35

In recent days, the prime minister Mario Draghi Announced security measures to support young people. Among these, the subsidized loan to People 35 years of age or younger. He. She status In this case he intends Guarantee of 100% applicant’s location Who would therefore not have to pay an advance to purchase a home. The use of this tool relates only to mortgages whose value does not exceed i € 250,000.

Additionally, with regard to the mortgage, there is an intention to raise it Tax exemption From 19% to 50% to reduce premiums. It is also possible to cancel land registry taxes.

As I mentioned MortgagesSo far, the mortgage rate for young people under the age of 35 has significantly decreased from 2011 to today (37.9% vs. 28.9%). Children under the age of 25 who are applying for a mortgage loan rate of only 1.5%.

Read also -> € 1,000 VAT bonus: who is entitled and how to request it

Soft loan under 35 years old, details

To make it easier for people under 35 to understand the concessions to purchase their first home, we divide by the points:

Read also -> Reward for Separated and Divorced Parents: Who is Worth and How it Works