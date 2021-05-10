Mortgage under 35 without down payment How it works: All the details

With the introduction of a state guarantee, it is now easy to apply for a mortgage for people under the age of 35
In recent days, the prime minister Mario Draghi Announced security measures to support young people. Among these, the subsidized loan to People 35 years of age or younger. He. She status In this case he intends Guarantee of 100% applicant’s location Who would therefore not have to pay an advance to purchase a home. The use of this tool relates only to mortgages whose value does not exceed i € 250,000.
Additionally, with regard to the mortgage, there is an intention to raise it Tax exemption From 19% to 50% to reduce premiums. It is also possible to cancel land registry taxes.
As I mentioned MortgagesSo far, the mortgage rate for young people under the age of 35 has significantly decreased from 2011 to today (37.9% vs. 28.9%). Children under the age of 25 who are applying for a mortgage loan rate of only 1.5%.
Soft loan under 35 years old, details
To make it easier for people under 35 to understand the concessions to purchase their first home, we divide by the points:
- As stated in the draft Sostegni bis decree, here’s what needs to change:
- The guarantee fund has been increased by 55 million euros for the year 2021.
- The age limit is from 35 to 36 years old
- There are no restrictions on the type of employment contract you hold
- The rule is expected to last until December 31, 2022
- There is exemption from registration tax and mortgage tax for title deeds
- For residential homes (except for classes A1, A8, A9).
- Notary instruments are reduced by 50%
- Reducing notary fees by 50%
- Exemption from alternative tax for registration, stamps, mortgage, land registry, and government taxes at 0.25% of total financing.
