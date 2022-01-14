This beautiful lucky plant not only attracts money but is useful in the kitchen, smells home and blooms all year round

Those who are lucky enough to have plants at home know very well that they have real wealth on their hands. They release colour, liveliness and fragrant notes. In addition, they perfectly furnish even the narrowest and narrowest corners of the house.

Some types can help restore an ideal room temperature. Not surprisingly, especially for pigeons, These three plants are simply perfect for decorating and regulating humidity.

In addition to conquering its beauty, many vegetables are very much appreciated in the kitchen. This is the case of lemon, the “yellow gold” so famous for its intoxicating scent that you can’t miss at home. For this reason, many people grow it in pots. Here are 3 easy and natural hacks to get beautiful, big and luscious lemons.

Symbols and lucky charms

It is known that plants can also take on specific meanings that symbolize mood and hopes for the future. Red roses, for example, are the symbol of love and passion par excellence.

However, there are many plants that symbolize luck, prosperity and abundance. For example, here it is The coin factory that drives everyone crazy, having a home is a fortune.

In addition to the coin plant, we should know exactly this citrus fruit with exceptional qualities.

In fact, this beautiful, lucky plant attracts not only money but is useful in the kitchen, the aroma of the house and blooms all year round.

Also known as “Buddha’s Hands”, the vegetables we serve today are Citrus Medica Sarcodactylus.

A variety of cedar wood that not everyone knows but is well worth having at home.

The plant belongs to the family Rutaceae and comes from Asia. Especially cultivated in India and Bhutan, this amazing plant has large fragrant flowers collected in clusters resembling the fingers of a hand. The flowers are beautiful bright yellow.

The height of this shrub can exceed 4 meters, but with proper pruning it can be easily managed even on the balcony of the house.

Finger-like bumps may, in fact, be the result of a genetic abnormality that causes parts to separate from each other.

hidden meaning

In the East, according to tradition, the fruits of this ornamental plant are transformed into very colorful lucky charms to be placed in plain sight as a centerpiece in the kitchen.

In Japan, this wonderful plant is given as a gift on New Year’s Eve as a symbol of luck, money and wealth.

use at home

In China, Buddha’s hand is also used to perfume linen or home environments thanks to its intoxicating scent.

It is a true marvel in the kitchen. It tastes like rice but has fewer acidic notes. It has a little pulp and a lot of chaff. The latter can be grated to flavor dishes.

On the other hand, using diced pulp, you can make a very good jam. Put the rice cubes in a saucepan and add sugar and water in an amount equal to half the weight of the pulp. Leave to soak for about an hour and then simmer for 40 minutes. Then mix (while still hot) and pour into sterilized, airtight glass jars. Therefore, that is why this beautiful lucky plant attracts not only money, but is useful in the kitchen, smells like home and blooms all year round.

how to plant

Citrus medica sarcodactylus is easy to grow. It prefers dry and sunny places but is also adapted to more hostile environments. However, it cannot withstand very low temperatures. You don’t need much water but the soil should always drain well. Water only when the soil near the roots is completely dry. Moreover, especially in winter, it is recommended to distribute chemical fertilizers or lupine powder at the base of the plant.

Where can you buy it?

It is rarely found in shops or supermarkets. However, this citrus fruit is also invading more and more people in this beautiful country. Just take a trip to online sites, such as Amazon or other companies that deal with large-scale distribution to bring the Hand of Buddha directly to our home. Prices are around 12 to 50 euros.