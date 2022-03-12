March 12, 2022

They Call Me Magic, Irvin Johnson's 'Magic' documentary to be shown on Apple TV+

March 12, 2022

They call me magic‘, the highly anticipated four-part documentary that offers a comprehensive and illuminating look at life and career Irvine “Magic” Johnsonone of the most famous characters in the world, will be shown for the first time April 22 on Apple TV +. The documentaries offer a new perspective on Johnson’s incredible story, the example that his life, on and off the field, showed to the eyes of the entire world and which continues to influence our culture today.

of humble origins Lansing In Michigan, until it became Five-time NBA champion with the Los Angeles Lakers“Magic” Johnson changed the way people deal with HIV and established himself as a successful activist and entrepreneur. Featuring unpublished video clips and interviews, and testimonies from prominent political and business figures, as well as close relatives of friends and family, the series will offer an unprecedented look at one of the sport’s all-time greats.

Directed by Rick Famoiwa (“Dope – Madness and Redemption”) edited by Dirk Westervelt (“Ford v Ferrari”) and photography by Rachel Morrison (“Black Panther”), the Apple documentary is produced by XTR and New Slate Ventures and co-produced with H. Wood Media and Delrio Films.

