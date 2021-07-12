The brain is the main organ of the central nervous system. Therefore, like other devices, it must be protected. This is done through prevention, that is, before the appearance of pathological consequences. The brain, in fact, is the central seat of many basic functions of the organism, such as memory, thinking, language, movement, etc.

The main mistake we make with the brain is to consider training an activity that is only about يتعلق the body. Instead, if we want to prevent this from happening, we must keep our brain trained like any other muscle! So, those Brain exercises They are essential for those who want to prevent neurodegenerative diseases.

These mind exercises are essential for anyone who wants to prevent neurodegenerative diseases الأمراض

brain training تدريب

But let’s see what exercises to do to prevent brain diseases. First of all, read a lot and do puzzle week or sudoku. In addition, new words must be learned by looking up their meaning in the dictionary.

Then try to write a list of 20 words, and after 10-15 minutes, try to remember as much as possible. Once again: learn a new language, even by starting with a few words. Or try playing an instrument.

Finally, learn how to orient yourself in space, getting to the predetermined places, after studying the path on the map. However, this must be done without the help of a navigator.

These are the benefits of brain training

Keeping the brain trained will give us a lot of satisfaction, and deal with its benefits head-on. It is summed up in increasing memory, in containing Stress and in improving our general mental performance.

Moreover, we will achieve the most important result which is to prevent the emergence of neurodegenerative diseases such as Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s disease.

In the end, prevention is the safest method for diseases for which there is no specific treatment yet. So each of us should apply these rules to help the brain stay young and perform well.

deepen

Here are 4 natural remedies that help prevent and combat menopause