Madonna and other Hollywood stars who cheered for Italy

Lorelei Reese July 12, 2021

Many international figures in entertainment cheered for Italy in the final match against England at Euro 2020. Starting from Madonna, who shared an Instagram story with the inscription The Italians do it better.. As you know, the pop star – whose real name is Louise Veronica Ciccone – is Italian-American. Father Gaetano and Michelina’s grandparents were from Abruzzo and moved to the United States in the early 20th century. “Come on Blues”, It was instead a comment Zoe Saldana on instagram. The Avatar and Avengers star is married to an Italian: director, illustrator and producer Marco Perego.

Words by Sharon Stone and Susan Sarandon

“Good Italy!” , Tweeted Sharon Stone After the match ends, they post pictures of the Azzurri’s trophy celebration. Recently, the actress remotely participated in the Passaggi Festival della Non-fiction in Fano, and spoke about how Italian films and Italian literature have helped her during her illness. “Thank you guys”wrote on Twitter Susan Sarandon, plus pictures, plus three hearts in white, red and green. In the past, the 74-year-old has been linked to Italian director Franco Amore, the son of satirist Antonio Amore with whom he had his daughter Eva, blogger and influencer.

