Madonna and other Hollywood stars who cheered for Italy

Many international figures in entertainment cheered for Italy in the final match against England at Euro 2020. Starting from Madonna, who shared an Instagram story with the inscription The Italians do it better.. As you know, the pop star – whose real name is Louise Veronica Ciccone – is Italian-American. Father Gaetano and Michelina’s grandparents were from Abruzzo and moved to the United States in the early 20th century. “Come on Blues”, It was instead a comment Zoe Saldana on instagram. The Avatar and Avengers star is married to an Italian: director, illustrator and producer Marco Perego.