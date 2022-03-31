There will be no event, neither live nor digital – Nerd4.life

L ‘M 3 2022 I was eraser completelyWell, that’s what Will Powers points out. The man makes it clear that there will be no event, neither in digital nor in direct form.

The information was shared via Twitter, as you can see below. the authorities — Head of PR at Razer and a former employee of DeepSilver, PlayStation and Tencent Games — wrote: “Just received an email… It’s official, digital E3 has officially been canceled for 2022. I have mixed feelings about it. About…”

Next, Powers was asked if, by any chance, the expression “digital E3” meant the event would only be available live. The man responded that according to official statements from the European Space Agency, E3 is “Officially canceled“. So PR assures that there will be no kind of event.

IGN USA also confirms that E3 2022 has been canceled and that the organizer – ESA – actually made this decision in January 2022, but has not been able to disclose it until today. As indicated, the European Space Agency intends to organize a Big Return for 2023.

remember thate 3As a rule, it takes place at the beginning of June and brings together multiple events, both live and broadcast, for the world of video games. In recent years, especially with the arrival of the epidemic, the conference has lost its relevance, as many companies have presented their own events in a separate format. Sony PlayStation, for example, has been away from E3 for many years.

Obviously there will be other events and individual video game companies will be presenting live dedicated to upcoming games, but for now we don’t know what the plans are. Tell us what you think about canceling E3 2022?

Anyway, according to rumors, there will be a big Ubisoft event with 20 matches before June.