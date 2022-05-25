Ibra tries: He works because he wants to keep playing. Milan contract ready

MilanNews.it

© Photo www.imagephotoagency.it

“Hopefully he will continue to play with us”: this is the concept expressed in the past few hours by Stefano Pioli and other Milan players regarding the future of Zlatan Ibrahimovic. After winning the Scudetto, the Swede really found himself at a crossroads and now had to make a decision: continue or stop? The problem is always his knee that has been tormenting him for months and that in the second half of the season he has not been allowed to play as much as he would have liked.

proces – As reported this morning by Corriere dela Sera, a lot will depend on the arthroscopic surgery that needles will have in the next few days, maybe this week, because he wants to know whether it is possible to solve the knee problem definitively or not if it was not due to trauma, But it is wear. This season, the AC Milan striker has struggled a lot and therefore wants to make sure he is in good physical shape in order to move forward as he does not intend to do so in another year like this.

Contract is ready Zlatan wants to try and he also wants to speed up the pace because he has a very clear goal in his head, which is to prepare for the training camp at the beginning of July. Mentally, he would undoubtedly continue, but, as he himself explained even after winning the Scudetto, he must be physically good to continue playing. So everything will depend on what will result from the operation, the diagnosis and recovery times. In addition, they are waiting for his decision at Casa Milan: if he chooses to continue as a footballer, a new annual contract worth 2.5 million euros plus prizes is already ready in Paolo Maldini’s desk drawer. To achieve the goal. In the event of a football farewell, he could still remain at the Rossoneri with a managerial role.

