December 13, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

First positive but not stellar FPS to hit Xbox Game Pass - Multiplayer.it

First positive but not stellar FPS to hit Xbox Game Pass – Multiplayer.it

Gerald Bax December 13, 2022 2 min read

Less than 24 hours after launch, the high on life It’s done, giving us the chance to get an idea of ​​the international press’ impressions of this whimsical shooter for Xbox Series X | S, One, PC and Game Pass created by Justin Roiland, co-founder of Rick and Morty. At the moment I am first rows (unfortunately few) positivebut there are also some temptations.

These are the reviews of High On Life reviews currently available online:

  • Xbox era – 90
  • Monster Vine – 90
  • 80- God is obsessed
  • Game Rant – 80 (4 out of 5 stars)
  • Content Saving – 80 (4 stars out of 5)
  • GamexPlain – (Unrated, “Loved It”)
  • Craptor – 80
  • Worth playing – 75
  • Soon – 75
  • Destruction – 55
  • But why is that? – 30

On OpenCritic, the average review for High on Life is 74 At the time of this writing. Keep in mind that there are only a dozen reviews counted at the moment and several important posts are missing: Squanch Games apparently only sent copies to the press on Friday, so it’s clear that many reviewers are still dissecting the game’s contents.

Those who gave High on Life as Worth Play a positive vote appreciated the dark humor that characterizes the Squanch Games title and found the shooting and exploration mechanics sufficiently satisfying, though not particularly innovative. Several crashes and bugs have also been reported, which we hope will be fixed in the coming days.

Overall, High on Life is a solid adventure and first-person shooter. The action is thrilling and the boss fights are frustrating in difficulty but satisfying once you take them down. An area to discover secrets and you just wish there were more environments to explore. It’s all with the longevity, but Only if you’re a fan of humor. Even if you’re not, the adventure is worth experiencing at least once,” says our Tech Raptor review.

See also  Season 2 begins May 31, although servers are abandoned - Nerd4.life

But why is that? Instead, he botched the game with a score of 3 out of 10. He couldn’t stand the constant chatter of talking weapons voiced by Justin Roiland himself, and also found the game overall disappointing in every way.

Anyone who isn’t thrilled at the idea of ​​having Roiland constantly chattering in his ear for twelve hours straight will likely find the game’s constant need to impose itself on the player annoying. Add to that the uninspired combat, frustrating exploration, and lack of anything else to offer players, High on Life is one of the most annoying, derivative, and taxing experiences in years.

High on Life will be available tomorrow for Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One and PC. It will also be included in the PC and Xbox Game Pass catalog.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

PC Revenue Won’t Be Tangled With PS5, Sony Recommends 32GB Of RAM – Nerd4.life

December 12, 2022 Gerald Bax
1 min read

The Last of Us Part I for PC will work on Steam Deck, Neil Druckmann confirms – Multiplayer.it

December 12, 2022 Gerald Bax
2 min read

Your credentials are at risk

December 12, 2022 Gerald Bax

You may have missed

3 min read

Raina riots in US dressing room and unmasks coach: Devastated by his words

December 13, 2022 Noah French
2 min read

Mortgage rates rise sharply in October. For variable charges of more than 100 euros per month. It is almost certainly further increases

December 13, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

Memo Remigi, after the earthquake the case continues: it has been “disappeared” for two months | Here’s what happens

December 13, 2022 Lorelei Reese
3 min read

The world’s largest telescope takes shape in Chile – Space & Astronomy

December 13, 2022 Karen Hines